J C Penney (JCP) Trading Down 7.9%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 14,326,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,364,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCP shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J C Penney by 64.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,709 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 371.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 265,610 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,434,509 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 230,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,390,701 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 625,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 195.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,817 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

