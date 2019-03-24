iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,022,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,008.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 606,924 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,353,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 535,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,389 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $238.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5998 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

