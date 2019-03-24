iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Position Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,091.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,383,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,503,000 after purchasing an additional 523,686 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

