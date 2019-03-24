iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $34,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $174.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6129 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

