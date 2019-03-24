iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $71.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

