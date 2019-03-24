iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 467.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,355 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 235,870 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

