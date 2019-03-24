iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2,005.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

