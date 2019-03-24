iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Position Trimmed by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,397,000.

Shares of FXI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,672,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,892,189. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

