iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.28

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.28 and last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 883988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,979 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

