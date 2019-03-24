Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,113 Shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.62), for a total value of £10,751.58 ($14,048.84).

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Friday. James Cropper PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,770 ($23.13). The company has a market cap of $95.55 million and a PE ratio of 30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

