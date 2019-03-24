IRIDEX (IRIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

IRIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 28,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

