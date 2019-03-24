IOTA Price Tops $0.31 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. IOTA has a market cap of $852.92 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00007632 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00431318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.01638548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.45 or 0.18167961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ovis, Huobi, FCoin, OKEx, Upbit, Coinone, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Exrates and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.