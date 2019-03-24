Investors Sell Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) on Strength (CAG)

Traders sold shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) on strength during trading on Friday. $63.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.33 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Conagra Brands had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Conagra Brands traded up $0.63 for the day and closed at $26.45

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after purchasing an additional 362,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

