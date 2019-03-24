Investors Buy iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on weakness during trading on Friday. $282.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $208.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.74 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded down ($2.57) for the day and closed at $40.43

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

