Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.12

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

