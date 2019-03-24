Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.47% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

PWZ stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

