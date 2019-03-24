Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

PPA stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

