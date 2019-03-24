Intuit Inc. (INTU) is Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 6.0% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 104,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $260.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

