Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 203,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $647,034.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 417,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,048. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPI stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Intrepid Potash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

