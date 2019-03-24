Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $130,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $21.13 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

