International Game Technology (IGT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IGT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of IGT opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,747,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,947 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,038,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $20,893,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 336.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 1,206,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,348,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 1,202,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

