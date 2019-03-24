Intellicheck (IDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $2.92 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

