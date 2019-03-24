Intel (INTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 37.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 893.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2,054.0% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 115.6% during the second quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Intel by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

