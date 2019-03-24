Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 375.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 429.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

