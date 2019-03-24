Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Charter Equity downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.91.

IDTI stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Integrated Device Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,867 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

