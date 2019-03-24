Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Charter Equity downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.91.
IDTI stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Integrated Device Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,867 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
