Insider Selling: WEX Inc (WEX) Insider Sells 85 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Nicola S. Morris sold 85 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $16,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEX stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 359,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,449. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

