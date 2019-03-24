Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Chairman Sells $1,846,160.44 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas T. Pinchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40.

Snap-on stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,532,000 after acquiring an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,616,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,941,000 after buying an additional 396,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,307,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,321,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares during the period.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

