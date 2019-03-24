Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Chairman Sells $21,232.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $21,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.30.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,004,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 181,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

