Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) EVP Sells $59,996.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $59,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,301,492 shares in the company, valued at $243,958,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.08 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

