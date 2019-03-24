Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Sells $156,900.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.51%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $21,046,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,855.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 440,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,336,000 after buying an additional 232,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53,122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 162,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

