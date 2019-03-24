Insider Buying: Capita PLC (CPI) Insider Acquires £153,978.61 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Patrick Butcher acquired 121,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £153,978.61 ($201,200.33).

CPI opened at GBX 123.35 ($1.61) on Friday. Capita PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.69 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPI. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Capita to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

