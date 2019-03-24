Ingredion Inc (INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

INGR stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

