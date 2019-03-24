Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

NYSE IBA opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.41. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment involves in chicken and egg operations. The Other segment includes operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

