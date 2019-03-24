Incent Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Incent has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $12,187.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00423787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.01651058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00228964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

