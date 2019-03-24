Imperial Capital Weighs in on Approach Resources Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AREX)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Approach Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.40 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Approach Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada downgraded Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Approach Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Approach Resources has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Approach Resources by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Approach Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Approach Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.