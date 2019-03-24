ILCoin (ILC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, ILCoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, C-CEX, Graviex and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $318,886.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00028015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000924 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,076,330,019 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.