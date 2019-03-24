IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,226,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 551,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,647,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9,612.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $138.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/iht-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-vanguard-materials-etf-vaw.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.5713 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.