IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,782 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

CLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

