IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,044,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 125,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,724,000 after buying an additional 8,735,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

