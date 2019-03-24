IDOL COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDOL COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $299.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDOL COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDOL COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00423876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.01650620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00228651 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005304 BTC.

IDOL COIN Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_ . The official website for IDOL COIN is idolco.in/en

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDOL COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDOL COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDOL COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDOL COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.