iBank Price Reaches $0.0019 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, iBank has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One iBank coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a total market cap of $8,768.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iBank Coin Profile

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

