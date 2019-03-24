HUYA (HUYA) Trading Down 10.6%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.03. 5,471,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,546,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on HUYA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 208.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. FMR LLC grew its position in HUYA by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUYA by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 943,384 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in HUYA by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 678,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 306,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 202,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

