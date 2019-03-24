Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) versus Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Head to Head Comparison

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Hurricane Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $739.82 million 1.52 $28.60 million $0.19 39.68 Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Hurricane Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.87% 1.78% 1.21% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Hurricane Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

