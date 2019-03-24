Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 36.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Gregory S. Volovic sold 10,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $430,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 38,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,018.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.72. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

