Huazhu Group (HTHT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of HTHT opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,062 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $508,435,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,251,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,737,000 after buying an additional 902,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,813,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,260,000 after buying an additional 317,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,357,000 after buying an additional 234,644 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

