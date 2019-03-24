HSBC Raises Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 470

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note published on Thursday. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an under review rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 536.92 ($7.02).

Shares of LON ISAT opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 334.30 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Inmarsat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

