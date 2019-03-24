Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Re/Max at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Re/Max had a return on equity of 84.43% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Compass Point began coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Re/Max to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

