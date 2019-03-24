Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.43. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.10 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

