Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,573 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 281.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Barclays upped their price objective on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $115.54.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $645,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $7,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,781,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,216. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

