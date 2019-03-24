HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €36.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.34 ($41.09).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €28.56 ($33.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.